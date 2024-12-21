AEMET maintains three communities on orange notice, with Catalonia as the most affected by strong wind, snow and waves

Three communities are on orange weather alert (significant risk), especially Catalonia, due to wind, snow and waves and the forecast of gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour on the Tarragona coast and waves of up to 5 meters in the Ampurdán.

In addition to Catalonia, the Balearic Islands are also under an orange warning, due to maritime storms and waves of 5 meters (some even 10), especially in Menorca, and the Valencian Community, due to winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour in Castellón.

Aragón is also on wind alert, although at the yellow level (risk for certain activities), according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In Extremadura, the Las Vegas del Guadiana area (Badajoz) is on alert for fog, at the yellow level, with visibility of 200 meters but only until 9 a.m.

In addition, it will snow with accumulations of up to 5 centimeters in 24 hours from 900 meters in the Pyrenees of Huesca and Navarre, as well as in the Aran Valley (Lleida).

On the other hand, areas of the Pyrenees and the extreme northeast are in yellow due to winds of between 70 and 90 kilometers per hour.