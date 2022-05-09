Welfare Stress and anxiety resemble each other, but one feature in particular distinguishes emotional states – The expert tells you which symptoms need to be addressed

Life can become a consuming act if stress or anxiety is hidden inside, warns psychologist Tarja Nummelin.

You stand in front of a crowd. Everyone is looking at you and waiting for what you are going to say.

Your body communicates to you with sweating, dizziness, and palpitations.

The situation is stressful. Or maybe downright distressing.

“Stress and anxiety are easily confused because their symptoms are so close,” the psychologist and psychotherapist Tarja Nummelin says.

Duodecimin The Health Library defines stress as a situation in which a person faces so many challenges and demands that the resources available for adaptation are tight or exceeded.

Anxiety, in turn, is an emotional state of fear or anxiety. Its nature and intensity can range from mild tension associated with daily stressful situations to panic-like or irrational states of fear.

It is perfectly normal for a person to be uncomfortable with a demanding job or performance situation, for example.

In the background According to Nummelin, it is likely to be stressful if you feel better after a challenging situation has been dealt with or even an important report has been forwarded.

“Most of the time, the cause of stress is known, but anxiety can come from scratch,” Nummelin says.

Short-term stress can even be good because it encourages people to do their best. If, on the other hand, a fearful and anxious state of emotion is constantly bothering you, it may be anxiety – it is no longer a resource but will take you to gloomy waters at worst.

In essence, according to the Health Library, the ability to feel fear and anxiety is also a completely healthy trait, because the emotional state then warns people of threatening situations. However, a symptom of a psychiatric illness can occur when anxiety impairs a person’s ability to function or interact.

Anxiety is a symptom in almost all psychiatric conditions.

Psychologist According to Nummelin, anxiety that rises from scratch is often a sign of a problem lurking deeper.

“Man has hidden something inside him and suppressed emotions, and then they surface.”

Anxiety may also be associated with a partially conscious or unconscious concern about an event related to the present or the future, is listed in the Health Library.

Nummelin reminds us that stress and anxiety can also be linked.

“Anxiety is often a symptom of long-term stress.”

Sekin it is possible, according to Nummelin, that you will first be afflicted with anxiety, on which you will still develop stress. This can happen, for example, if an anxious person is constantly drifting to consider sanctions for situations that cause them to feel unwell.

“One begins to anticipate that such a nasty situation would not come. It creates pre-stress. ”

Anticipation can aim to avoid situations where, for example, there is a risk of flushing, hand shaking, or words getting stuck in your throat. Typically, this can happen, for example, in an occurrence situation.

What then can it follow if an anxious person thinks he is only experiencing “normal work stress”?

“It’s a bit like having a deeper wound in your finger, and not going to get help for it. Yes, it is easy for the bacteria to cause inflammation, ”Nummelin compares.

According to Nummelin, the anxiety with which a person is left alone can be accompanied by depression. Thus, life may begin to look more like a gloomy impasse than a horizon of opportunity.

“ “I haven’t told anyone yet that ‘you came to get help too early.'”

If a person suspects that they are anxious or stressed, then at least according to Nummelin, it is not worth staying alone. So it is good to talk about one’s feelings, even if the threshold seems high.

“It’s just infinitely important to talk about your own bad feeling. Every one of us sometimes feels bad – it’s normal. ”

Nummelin sees, for example, that it is easier for a friend to talk about stress than about anxiety. Anxiety is for some reason more taboo.

“There’s a bigger risk of losing your face. Especially in a way that is successful in a society where social media still puts pressure on a ‘must go well’ culture. ”

However, if everything just dams without talking inside, a kind of acting can develop into life, according to Nummelin. Pulling on a role takes you longer.

“Then a person’s inner and outer world can be completely different pairs,” Nummelin says.

So a person who looks outwardly successful and prosperous can actually be broken from within.

Speaking in addition, important self-care for the prevention of stress and anxiety, according to Nummelin, is for people to remember to take care of themselves even in a busy life situation. The basic pillars are adequate night’s sleep, exercise, regular eating and interpersonal relationships.

Alcohol or other intoxicants should not be used to try to relieve themselves, as the more likely outcome of that remedy is an exacerbation of anxiety or stress and a spiral of exhaustion.

If you feel that stress or anxiety is not recovering with your own help and those of your loved ones, there is no time to ask for outside help.

“I haven’t told anyone yet that‘ you came to get help too early ’. It’s a good idea to go to the mirror sooner rather than too late, ”says Nummelin.