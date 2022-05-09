DThe most important thing for you this Monday:

1. Putin’s military propaganda

2. Scholz and the “legacy” of May 8th

3. What will become of the EU oil embargo?

4th Jamaica new edition despite the CDU triumph?

5. What France is now planning with Germany

6. $200 million for a painting?

7. This is going to be important this week

Russian tanks drive through Red Square in Moscow during the dress rehearsal for the military parade.

:



Image: EPA



1. Putin’s military propaganda

For weeks it was said that the Russian President wanted to present his people with a great success in Ukraine on May 9th. But there isn’t.

Denial: Neither the rapid conquest of Kiev nor the “liberation” of the Donbass: the Russian army in Ukraine has little to show for the commemorations of the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Recently there have been repeated rumors that Vladimir Putin could declare a state of war in his speech and announce general mobilization. However, the Kremlin has denied this.

Expectations: The Russians should notice as little as possible of the setbacks in Ukraine. It is therefore unlikely that Putin will admit mistakes on Monday. However, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has recently tried to keep expectations of May 9 low: “Our soldiers will not artificially align their actions with any date, including Victory Day,” he said.

Parade: What is certain, however, is that almost everything the Russian army has to offer will be presented at the parade in Moscow. From missile systems to tanks to fighter jets designed to fly over Red Square in the shape of a “Z”. It is brought up, which should instill respect in the rest of the world. A special plane designed to save Vladimir Putin in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia is said to be making a few laps over the city.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his TV speech on Sunday.

:



Image: AP



2. Scholz and the “legacy” of May 8th

Chancellor and President emphasizes Germany’s obligation to support Ukraine. Not only the President of the Bundestag traveled to the country on Sunday.

Olaf Scholz: In his TV speech on Sunday evening, the Federal Chancellor justified the Federal Government’s actions to date during the war as “swift and decisive, well thought-out and balanced”. The SPD politician also drew limits on aid to Ukraine. There will be “no German solo efforts” and there will be no decision “that will allow NATO to become a war party”. Scholz also said: “I am deeply convinced: Putin will not win the war.”

Frank Walter Steinmeier: In his speech on May 8th at the federal congress of the German Trade Union Confederation, the Federal President described the Russian attack on the Ukraine as an “epochal change” that will also demand a lot from the Germans. Steinmeier also called for “modern armed forces and a better equipped Bundeswehr”. The Federal President accused Vladimir Putin of a “cynical misuse of history”.