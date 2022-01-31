Weather The Valtteri storm brought more than 30 cents of snow to Hämeenlinna, but as a storm it was not special: “For the whole of Finland, we are far from exceptional readings”

Traffic accidents were reduced by the fact that the snowfall took place on Saturday night.

The weekend The storm Valtteri packed a lot of snow in southern Finland. The largest 32-cent snow accumulation over two days was measured at the Pirttikoski observation station in Hämeenlinna. By Sunday evening, snow had also accumulated 26 centimeters in Espoo and Hyvinkää, for example.

However, the Valtteri storm was not exceptional in the amount of snow it brought. It also snowed 20–30 cents in the Helsinki metropolitan area in January 2021 In the Toini quest.

“The big picture for Finland as a whole is far from exceptional readings,” comments a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ville Siiskonen change in snow depth.

The maximum increase in snow depth per day measured at the observation station is 73 cents. The record was measured at Merikarvia in January 2016. Otherwise, the largest daily snow accumulations have been about 35–50 cents in the southern and northern part of the country and about 35–40 cents in the central part of the country.

weather Institute issued a warning on Saturday afternoon about extremely bad driving conditions in Uusimaa. This was the first time that the highest Danger Level in the four-tier driving classification introduced last November was in force.

Extremely poor driving conditions mean that traffic is forecast to be severely disrupted and traffic connections may be completely disrupted. The risk of an accident is estimated to be significant.

Concerns about traffic safety were raised by heavy snowfall combined with relatively strong winds.

“Such a combination is by no means annual in Uusimaa. No warning is given on very light grounds, ”says Siiskonen.

However, large-scale and serious accidents were avoided over the weekend.

“Fortunately, the worst snowstorm came during a quiet time of the week and did not hit the everyday morning rush, for example, it in itself reduces accidents. People had also reacted to the warning and stayed at home, then the warning worked, ”estimates the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. To Erik Saarika.

Valtteri-storm winds blew at sea peaks of almost 27 meters per second.

The strongest gusts of land were measured in the coastal areas of southern Finland. In Espoo, gusts of more than 20 meters per second were measured on Saturday night.

In terms of winds, the Valtteri storm was nowhere near as severe as the winter storms Aapeli and Tapani, which had previously caused devastation, including severe low pressures.

In December 2011, the Tapani storm measured the highest gusts of wind at 30 meters per second in the lands of southern Finland. The destructive power of the wind was facilitated by the fact that the land was snow-free.

The storm of Aapeli in the northern Baltic Sea in January 2019 caused its greatest damage in Ostrobothnia and Åland. Deforestation in Ostrobothnia was estimated at around EUR 3.5 million.

At that time, the Finnish sea areas were measured record for average wind speed 32.5 meters per second. In the gusts, the winds in the sea areas were up to 41 meters per second.

Residents crashed in the yard of their house after a snowstorm on Sunday in Kallio.

On Monday almost the entire country has at least a ten-cent snow cover. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the winds of the Valtteri storm have snowed the snow.

The thinnest snow is in Southwest Finland, and the greatest snow depth is in Lapland, where there is almost a meter of snow at the Kilpisjärvi measuring point.

There is now considerably more snow than usual in the southern and central parts of Finland when the snow depth is compared with the long-term January averages.

