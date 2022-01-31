There are three days left for the end of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the 10 selected want to do the task well in search of achieving the objectives that have been proposed before the start.
Currently in playoff zone, Uruguay he urgently needs the three points against the eliminated Venezuelawho has just played a great game against Bolivia in a 4-1 win, in search of direct qualification for the World Cup.
Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Hour: 8:00 p.m. (ARG, BRA, URU), 12:00 a.m. (ESP), 5:00 p.m. (MEX).
Stadium: Centennial Stadium, Uruguay
Referee: Bruno Arleu (Brazil)
SportTV will televise the match for the entire Argentine Republic. If you are abroad and do not want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: fubo TV it’s a good option.
Uruguay: As in the previous match, diego alonso It does not give clues about the team that will start as a starter. As a substitute for the suspended Neighbor, he will surely appear Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Returns Cavani in attack? Will you bet on Pellistri once again? They are all unknowns.
Serge Rochet, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur Y Luis Suarez are the names sung in the 11.
Venezuela: DT José Pekerman can repeat the XI that thrashed Bolivia 4-1. Farinez; Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Chancellor, Hernandez; Rincon, Martinez; Soteldo, Otero, Machís; Rondon
