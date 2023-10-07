Weather | Snow fell on the ground in North Karelia, the rescue service warns of driving conditions

Major accidents have been avoided so far.

North Karelia it has been snowing in the area. The rescue service of North Karelia warns of bad driving weather, at least in the directions of Kitee and Ilomantsi.

Firefighter on duty Lauri Hirvonen says that it has snowed several centimeters.

“There is so much snow that the ditch has derailed. There are also cars standing by the side of the road,” says Hirvonen.

“A large number of people still have summer tires on their cars at this point in the year.”

Due to the arrival of snow, the rescue service has requested plowing in the directions of Kite and Ilomantsi.