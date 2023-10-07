Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Susanne Seehofer is fighting with the FDP for entry into the state parliament in the Bavarian election. In the final sprint of the election campaign, she attacks Söder and Aiwanger again.

Munich – Markus Söder and Horst Seehofer: It has been clear since the 2018 state elections at the latest that the two CSU greats have not always had the best relationship with each other. Seehofer, who was working as Interior Minister in Berlin at the time, did not skimp on his successor after his party’s historically poor election result. Söder, on the other hand, blamed the CSU leadership in the federal government for the poor survey results in the days before the election.

Five years later, to a certain extent it’s Söder versus Seehofer again – but the signs could hardly be more different. Because in 2023 there is no internal party dispute at the root of the duel in question, a Seehofer could still snatch one or two votes from the incumbent Prime Minister: Susanne Seehofer, daughter of ex-CSU boss Horst, is running for the state parliament in Munich. In contrast to her father back then, she is not aligned for the CSU, but for the FDP.

Before the Bavaria election, Susanne Seehofer criticizes Söder and Aiwanger – “What bothers me is the populism”

However, the starting situation for Susanne Seehofer looks anything but rosy shortly before the Bavarian election. Whether she even makes it into the state parliament will be a nail-biter until the end. Recent surveys show the FDP far behind, in some cases only at three percent, and entry into the Bavarian parliament remains uncertain. In the final stretch of the election campaign, Seehofer is now hoping for the many voters who, according to surveys, are still undecided, as she explained during a visit to the editorial office of the Miesbacher Merkur – and is also attacking her father’s ex-rival Markus Söder and the Head of the Free Voters and incumbent Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger.

“We have an economics minister here who sees the economy as agriculture. Who doesn’t think about the future, about innovation,” criticizes Seehofer in an interview with the TV channel Welt in the direction of Hubert Aiwanger. And Söder is not spared either. “What bothers me about Söder and Aiwanger is the populism,” says Seehofer Interview at t-online.de. The FDP politician further criticizes that there are tendencies “not to do the right thing, but rather to first check public opinion and then do what is popular.” According to Seehofer, this does not meet the requirements of politicians with strong character.

Opponents in the Bavaria election campaign: Susanne Seehofer from the FDP as well as CSU Prime Minister Markus Söder and Hubert Aiwanber (Free Voters). © Lennart Preiss / Peter Kneffel / Sven Hoppe / dpa (montage)

FDP candidate Seehofer denies Söder’s character – like her father Horst once did

By the way, Susanne Seehofer is not the first in her family to deny Söder’s character. Her father Horst also did this when he was Prime Minister of Bavaria. As early as 2012, he accused Söder of “dirty ways” and in the following years repeatedly criticized Söder’s teamwork and character.

However, this did not harm Söder’s career. Even after the upcoming state elections, the incumbent CSU leader will most likely take the position of Prime Minister again – although a historically bad result is still possible. However, Söder did not concern himself with Susanne Seehofer and the Bavarian FDP in his election campaign finale, but rather headed towards Berlin – with a spiteful joke about Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (han)