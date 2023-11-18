Dhe weather in Germany remains wet, uncomfortable and relatively mild in many places at the start of the new week. The reason for this is low “Marco”, which is moving from the British Isles via Germany to Poland, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday in Offenbach. “With the lively southwesterly current, mild air reaches Germany. “The maximum values ​​are usually in the double-digit range between ten and 15 degrees,” explained DWD meteorologist Marco Manitta. Only in the middle of the week will it gradually get colder with snow in the mountains and the risk of night frost.

On Sunday the sky will be mostly variable to very cloudy. Rain will initially fall in the east and in the Alps, and in the afternoon also in the northwest again. In between, in addition to showers, it can also stay dry for a longer period of time; brighter weather is expected in the south in the afternoon. Temperatures reach eight to 15 degrees. There will also be a moderate to fresh southwesterly wind with strong gusts. In the mountains there can be stormy and sometimes severe squalls.

On Monday only some sun shines in the foothills of the Alps and it is dry for longer, otherwise, according to the DWD, it is mostly cloudy with occasional rain. It remains mild with highs between eight degrees in Western Pomerania and 14 degrees on the Upper Rhine. There is a weak north-easterly to easterly wind in the north and northeast, and a moderate north-easterly to easterly wind on the Baltic Sea. Otherwise, moderate west winds with often strong gusts are forecast. Gusty winds are expected on the mountains.

According to the forecast, on Tuesday it will be very cloudy with occasional breaks in the north and northwest, there may still be some rain there at the beginning. In the rest of the country the sky is mostly overcast and there can be occasional showers of rain, which increasingly mix with snow in the higher mountainous areas. Temperatures rise to six degrees in the northeast and up to eleven degrees in the Upper Rhine.