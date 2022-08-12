Home page World

It’s the driest summer since 1881. And a new heat peak is already imminent. A weather expert is certain that there will usually be no rain.

Update from August 12, 8:05 a.m.: Drought, heat, forest fires – this summer will be dominated by high temperatures and little precipitation. But the long-awaited rain could come next week. As early as Saturday (August 13), a low should bring clouds and rain in places to the east of Germany, according to qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung. However, there will not be much precipitation, the weather expert explains.

From Monday, clouds and precipitation should also arrive in the west and other parts of the country. The high temperatures should remain for the time being. It was not until Thursday (August 18) that there were signs of a drop in temperature, sometimes to values ​​around or below 20 degrees. In addition, there could be rain again and again, so Jung.

Weather forecast: high temperatures remain – only rain in places

But for the time being, the high-pressure area “Oscar” ensures that dry and very warm to hot air masses come to Central Europe, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). From Friday afternoon, individual thunderstorms can occur from the Bavarian Forest to the eastern Alps. In addition, the DWD warns of heavy rain and stormy gusts.

Friday 12 August 29 to 34 degrees, sunny and dry Saturday August 13th 29 to 34 degrees, sunny and dry, more clouds in the east, some rain, showers or thunderstorms Sunday 14 August 30 to 37 degrees, sunny, clouds in the east Monday 15 August 27 to 33 degrees, nice at first, then showers and thunderstorms from the west Tuesday 16 August 26 to 33 degrees, friendlier again, a few showers or thunderstorms in the north Wednesday 17 August 26 to 33 degrees, first sunny, then showers and thunderstorms Thursday 18 August 19 to 27 degrees, changeable with showers and thunderstorms Friday 19 August 21 to 27 degrees, mixed mix of sun, clouds and thunderstorms

Weather in Germany: Driest summer since 1881

First report from August 11th: Munich – It’s the driest summer since 1881 and it could make the top 3 hottest overall. The warm season in 2022 exceeded the weather expectations of climate impact researchers. Far earlier than expected, the average temperatures this summer are three degrees above the reference value, the average climate for the years 1961 to 1990. And the rain? Does he stay away?

So far there has been just over 100 liters of rain per square meter across Germany. Around 250 liters of rain are normal in a German summer. So there is still a lot missing. Is there anything else coming in the second half of August? The weather models indicate showers and thunderstorms for the next week. But the large, area-wide rain could fail to materialize. And according to the models, the great heat will continue. An end to the midsummer weather conditions is therefore not in sight for the time being. High Oscar stretches from the Azores through England and Central Europe to north-western Russia. A low from Spain pushes additional warm air to Germany.

Weather in Germany: Rain is hardly to be expected

Thursday is midsummer, hardly cloudy and with up to 34 degrees. With the exception of a comparatively cool 26 degrees in the southeast. It will stay hot on Friday too. “From the Neisse to the Alps, increasing cloudiness during the day and isolated showers or thunderstorms from the Ore Mountains via the Bavarian Forest to the eastern edge of the Alps. Maximum temperature between 27 and 34 degrees, in the southeast around 25 degrees,” reports the DWD in its forecast.

The German Weather Service (DWD) reports that the weekend will remain clear and largely free of precipitation. On Saturday partly dense cumulus clouds will form in the east and south-east. There may be occasional showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. Overall, however, Saturday will be dry with few clouds, lots of sun. The maximum values ​​​​are between 25 degrees in the southeast and up to 35 degrees in the west.

Heat at the weekend: These tips will help with the high temperatures

Sunday night offers only isolated cooling with lows between 20 and 13 degrees. In the south it can even cool down locally to 10 degrees. The night will remain clear and rain-free. Sunday will remain sunny and mostly dry. The temperatures climb to a hot 28 to 36 degrees. When it is hot, the metabolism and other processes in the body change. Even body temperature regulation slows down. Older people are particularly at risk because they rarely feel thirsty. You run the risk of dehydration and overheating. These tips will help you through the heat:

What to do when it’s hot Postpone physical activity to the early morning or late evening hours Drink enough – preferably water or unsweetened tea Avoid direct sunlight Provide sufficient sun protection Keep the apartment cool by closing the shutters or curtains in the morning

Drought in Germany: there will probably be no large-scale land rain for the time being

From Monday there may be occasional showers and thunderstorms, which is also reported by qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung to wetter.net. Local precipitation is possible again from Thursday. But the necessary land rain will probably not come, the expert predicts. “All of the rain has largely been factored out. And the temperatures? Next week there will be the next heat peak!” Already on Monday the maximum values ​​are 35 degrees. Temperatures of up to 34 degrees are expected on Tuesday, then up to 37 degrees on Wednesday and 36 degrees on Thursday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. But weather expert Dominik Jung does not expect the large-scale land rain.