Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool stormed into the quarterfinals in Montreal: “We’re not going to leave it here”

The semi-final will be played late on Friday Finnish time.

Montreal

Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool continue to the quarterfinals for the second time in their career in the tennis ATP Masters level tournament.

The duo took the place in the quarterfinals in Montreal, Canada by defeating the Italian pair Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini in two batches.

The Italians had defeated Heliövaara and Glasspool at the end of July in Umag, Croatia in the final match of the ATP tournament. Now the Finnish-British pair took revenge and won the doubles match 6–3, 6–4.

“It feels really good to take revenge and advance to the top eight again in our second Masters. We’re not going to leave this here,” Heliövaara said in the Tennisliito press release.

Heliövaara and Glasspool were strong in their passing game, as the pair completed nine through passes, won all but one of their first serves and did not give the opponents any room to break the pass.

“Today was such a basic clinical performance: no problems with own passes, and one of the necessary breaks for both sets. This was the kind of doubles match we want to play: aggressive, good passing and hitting returns in the right places. When things go well, they go well – let’s enjoy it,” Heliövaara said.

Heliövaara and Glasspool will play their quarterfinals late on Friday Finnish time. Opposite is the pair ranked third in the tournament Wesley Koolhof Netherlands/Neal Skupski Britain.

In July, the match between the pairs ended in Hamburg with the victory of Heliövaara and Glasspool in the opening round.