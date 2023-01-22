And the Kuwaiti ports announced, on Sunday, the temporary suspension of maritime traffic in the ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha, due to fluctuations in weather conditions.

The corporation said, in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that it had stopped navigation traffic in the three ports since eight o’clock in the morning, according to local time, due to the low level of horizontal visibility, and out of concern for the safety of maritime navigation, crews, and its port facilities.

It attributed the cessation of maritime traffic to an increase in wind speeds of more than 30 knots (about 55 kilometers) per hour and high waves.

And the Meteorological Department had announced that the country would continue to be affected by hot, active northwest winds, with speeds exceeding 70 kilometers per hour, accompanied by strong and fast gusts of dust, especially during the day, and with it horizontal visibility reduced to less.