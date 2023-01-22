The Peruvian government has closed Machu Picchu indefinitely, international news agencies report. According to the authorities, there are concerns about the safety of tourists who want to visit the ancient Inca settlement. Peru has been hit by widespread anti-government protests that have left at least 55 dead. The closure of Machu Picchu, the main tourist attraction in the country, is effective immediately.

More than four hundred tourists were evacuated after the closure. They were stranded after the government closed several access roads and hiking trails to the Inca city. A train route to the town of Aguas Calientes, near Machu Picchu, was also closed after protesters damaged the track. The Peruvian Ministry of Tourism leaves via Twitter know that the evacuated tourists have been taken to the city of Cusco.

Protests in Peru began after parliament voted to impeach leader Pedro Castillo. The now former president then committed an ill-prepared ‘self-coup’ in which he tried to dissolve parliament. The same day he was arrested. The fallen leader is now in jail, likely facing charges of rebellion.