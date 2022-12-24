Wealth | The world’s richest people became poorer by 318 billion dollars this year – They are now the top ten

World the combined calculated value of the assets of the ten richest people has shrunk by $318 million this year, according to news agency Bloomberg from the billionaire index.

The impoverishment is due to the fact that the stocks have become significantly cheaper this year. The world’s most important stock index, the S&P 500, has weakened by 20 percent.

The main reasons for the fall in the price of stocks are the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, strongly accelerated inflation and the decisions of several central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The assets of the ten wealthiest are worth a total of 1,078 billion euros. This would mean 196,000 dollars for every 5.5 million Finns. The value of one dollar is 0.94 euros.

It is clearly the major investor who has become poorer the most this year Elon Musk. Out of the ten richest, only one, Indian by Gautam Adanithe property has grown this year.

They are the richest people in the world:

1. Bernard Arnault (net worth $159 billion)

French Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world. He is the chairman of the board and the largest shareholder of luxury goods manufacturer LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

Arnault is the only European among the ten richest. The value of his fortune shrank this year by 19 billion dollars.

2. Elon Musk (net worth $139 billion)

Known for his colorful statements, the value of Musk’s assets decreased by 132 billion dollars this year. The stock of Tesla, the electric car company he founded, has collapsed by 69 percent this year. Musk owns 13 percent of Tesla’s shares.

According to Bloomberg, Musk owns 79 percent of the software company Twitter’s shares. Twitter is no longer a publicly traded company. In addition, according to Bloomberg, Musk owns 47 percent of the Space X company. Based on the financing acquired by the company, its value has been defined as 125 billion dollars.

3. Gautam Adani (net worth $110 billion)

Gautam Adani, founder of conglomerate Adani Group, is the second Asian among the top ten richest people. The company operates in the energy industry, the mining industry, the food industry and the transport sector. It is the largest owner of ports in India.

The value of Gautam Adani’s property has increased by 34 billion dollars this year.

4. Bill Gates (net worth $109 billion)

Founder of the software company Microsoft Bill Gates was once the richest in the world. This year, the value of his assets has shrunk by $29 billion.

5. Jeff Bezos (net worth $108 billion)

Founder of online store Amazon By Jeff Bezos the value of assets has decreased by 84 billion dollars this year.

He is currently the chairman of Amazon’s board and the largest shareholder. Amazon also owns the grocery store Whole Foods.

6. Warren Buffett (net worth $107 billion)

Major investor to Warren Buffett the property is an investment company in Berkshire Hathaway, of which he is the largest shareholder and chairman of the board.

Berkshire Hathaway has invested capital in very different companies, from Coca-Cola to the financial company American Express and Apple, which manufactures phones and computers.

Buffett’s fortune has shrunk by more than two billion dollars this year.

7. Larry Ellison (net worth $91 billion)

Founder and largest shareholder of the software company Oracle Larry Ellison has also invested in electric car manufacturer Tesla.

The value of Ellison’s wealth has decreased by $16 billion this year.

8. Steve Ballmer (net worth $86 billion)

Former CEO of the software company Microsoft Steve Ballmer is known in Finland especially for the fact that, largely on his initiative, the company bought Nokia’s heavily loss-making phone business in 2014.

A large part of Ballmer’s fortune is still in Microsoft shares, even though he left the company already more than eight years ago. He also owns the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

This year, the value of Ballmer’s assets decreased by 20 billion dollars.

9. Mukesh Ambani (asset $85 billion)

Mukesh Ambani is the largest shareholder of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. The company owns, for example, India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio.

Ambani’s wealth has shrunk by almost five billion dollars this year.

10. Larry Page (net worth $84 billion)

Co-founder of the software company Google By Larry Page wealth has decreased this year by $45 billion to $84 billion. In 2015, the listed company’s name was changed to Alphabet, whose stock has depreciated by almost 40 percent this year.

The wealthiest the woman is ranked 13th in the list of the 500 richest people in the world.

He is the chairman of the board of cosmetics company L’Oreal and the company’s largest shareholder Françoise Bettencourt Meyerswhose assets are worth $71 billion.

There is one among the richest Finnish citizens: a member of the close circle of the Russian president Gennady Timchenko. His fortune is worth $12 billion and has decreased by $10 billion this year.

According to the United States Treasury Department’s sanctions control, Timchenko has the citizenship of Armenia, Russia and Finland.