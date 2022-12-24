Tite was robbed and the thief threw him out in the face of elimination from the World Cup

Brazil was removed by Croatia in it Qatar World Cup in the penalty shootout, something that the fans of that country lamented, who hoped that the sixth star would be achieved.

titethe DT, stopped being the team’s guide and in Brazil they are already analyzing several resumes to replace him.

Unscathed

Meanwhile, Tite spends his days at his house in Rio de Janeirobut not in the best way, because while he was walking he was robbed.

The technician went for a walk near his house in the area of Tijuca Barat the other end of the city, when he was approached by a subject who recognized him.

The thief not only stripped him of his belongings, but also blamed him for prompt elimination in Qatar.

The Brazilian journalist Ancelmo Gois in his blog warned that Tite did not suffer “physical damage.”

