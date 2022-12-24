Tite was robbed and the thief threw him out in the face of elimination from the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tite, coach from Brazil.
Sebastiao Moreira. efe
Tite, coach from Brazil.
The former coach of Brazil was walking through Rio de Janeiro.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 24, 2022, 11:02 AM
Brazil was removed by Croatia in it Qatar World Cup in the penalty shootout, something that the fans of that country lamented, who hoped that the sixth star would be achieved.
titethe DT, stopped being the team’s guide and in Brazil they are already analyzing several resumes to replace him.
(Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in the hospital, video (Sensitive images) (The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his alleged death)
Unscathed
Meanwhile, Tite spends his days at his house in Rio de Janeirobut not in the best way, because while he was walking he was robbed.
The technician went for a walk near his house in the area of Tijuca Barat the other end of the city, when he was approached by a subject who recognized him.
The thief not only stripped him of his belongings, but also blamed him for prompt elimination in Qatar.
The Brazilian journalist Ancelmo Gois in his blog warned that Tite did not suffer “physical damage.”
(Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?)
(They reveal the VAR dialogue that could leave Argentina without the World Cup in Qatar)
Sports
December 24, 2022, 11:02 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tite #robbed #thief #threw #face #elimination #World #Cup
Leave a Reply