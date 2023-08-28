Yellow, blue and red, the colors that Colombians hoist on their flag, a patriotic symbol that is present in ceremonies and representative acts of the country, since they make up its identity.

However, they are the same colors that also represent Venezuela and Ecuador, even in the same order why?

according to the blog History Encyclopediathe similarity in the flags stems from a common history: lto Gran Colombiaa multinational state in northwestern South America made up of Simon Bolivar in 1819, integrated by the current territories of Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador.

Law 3a. of May 9, 1834 explained: “Article 6.: The national colors of New Granada will be red, blue and yellow. They will be distributed in the national flag in three vertical divisions of equal magnitude: the one closest to the horn, red, the central division blue and the one at the extremity yellow“.

Bolívar had the objective that these three countries would remain united to fight for the same objectives, hence the colors also mean the sameyellow wealth, blue the ocean and red spilled blood, however over time each nation was building its own individuality.

It should be noted that each flag has a distinctive characteristic, in the case of Venezuela it appears an arc of eight stars, Ecuador has a shield of the Andean condor that holds a landscape, and Colombia usually does not have any symbol in its background, only in presidential acts.

Decree 1967 establishes in its article 8 that the national flag with incorporated coat of arms may only be used by the President of the Republic, at this time Gustavo Petro and the armed forces of the Nation, being called Bandera de Guerra for this case.

End of the ‘Gran Colombia’

The division of these three nations was in the early 1830s after differences between some supporters of federalism and Simón Bolívar. Well, in 1810 Venezuela began the war for its independence.

according to the newspaper The Republicif Gran Colombia existed today it would be the tenth largest country in the world, with 2.5 million kilometers and would have around 100 million inhabitants.

