The German team is one of the most legendary teams in the World Cup scene. They have won a total of four World Cups and year after year they are a candidate for any title they dispute. Here we leave you the 10 curiosities that you did not know about this selection.
The two players who have played the most games in the World Cups are German. in first place Lothar Matthäus with 25 games and in second place Miroslav Klose with 24 games.
He won the Décima playing as a starter in the Lisbon final alongside Luka Modric and Di María in midfield. It was not planned that he would start, but a sanction against Xabi Alonso for cards made us see the German as a starter. Months later he did win the World Cup.
Germany became the first European team to win the World Cup on the American continent. After beating the Argentina team 1-0 with Gotze’s famous goal in extra time. He was also the first player to score a winning goal after coming off the bench in a World Cup final.
There is one goal that will never be forgotten in Germany, the one that scored the winner in the only game Germany played against Germany. At the 1974 world championship, which was held in the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG), the German Democratic Republic (GDR) also qualified. By draw, both teams played in the same group to play the first round.
England is the motherland of football. And there it is said: “The Germans always win!” At least that’s what Gary Lineker, a former England player and current TV commentator, said. After his team lost in the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup against Germany, resigned, he summed up the game as follows: “Football, ultimately, is a very simple game. Twenty-two men run ninety minutes behind a ball and at In the end, the Germans always win.
Miroslav Klose broke the record for goals in Mineirao. The German got his second goal for the National Team and beat the mark of 15 goals in the World Cups that he shared with the Brazilian Ronaldo. As if that were not enough, the Lazio striker is the only footballer who has been to four semi-finals.
Germany’s thrashing of Brazil broke a record. Never before in a semi-final had seven goals or more been scored. The previous mark is from July 27, 1930, when Uruguay crushed Yugoslavia 6-1 in the semifinals. A day earlier, Argentina had dealt the same marker to the United States.
Today Hansi Flick is the coach of the national team, but the vast majority of Spaniards will remember Joachim Low well, did you know that he had a nickname that most did not know? They call him Jogi and he is known as the amazing hair coach in Germany.
When there are important championships or football finals, all cafes, restaurants and beer gardenfrom Germany put up screens to watch the match. Everyone, from children to grandmothers, gathers to watch and cheer. In Berlin and Munich, fans also line up at theBrandenburger Torand inLeopoldstraße, where up to a million people can gather to watch the games. Everyone dressed in black, red and gold.
In Germany, football victories are not celebrated with champagne: players (and fans) shower everyone with beer, preferably pouring it out of a huge glass.
