‘Land of Hope’ in its last chapters! The Mexican novel has begun its countdown, since it has already been announced that it will have only 60 episodes, so it will end on Friday, September 1. Now, in chapter 56, we will see that Santos will return to the La Esperanza hacienda; On the other hand, Clemente will not hold anything back and will confess that, on his father’s land, there are illegal affairs going on. What else will happen in the Mexican telenovela?

So you don’t miss the final episodes of the production of Televisa-Univisionhere we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE with all the information to see the novel starring Caroline Miranda and Andres Palacios.

When does chapter 56 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

‘Land of hope’will premiere its chapter 56 TODAYMonday August 28, 2023and many people have already been hooked on the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE?

‘Land of hope’a novel created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of the channel’s primetimeThe stars. Episode 56 will air at9.30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

How to SEE the Las Estrellas channel ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE through its website or, also, inVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all of Latin America. Also, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, you can go to the website ofThe stars.

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Santos shot Valentina and caused her death in ‘Land of Hope’, episode 55. Photo: Televisa-Univisión

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

