The American talk show host Jimmy Fallon apologized to the staff of the television program on Thursday evening The Tonight Show for the bad atmosphere in the workplace. That writes magazine Rollingstoneearlier that day revealed the “toxic work environment” under Fallon. “It’s embarrassing and I feel really bad about it,” Fallon said in a video meeting, according to two employees.

There were “good Jimmy days” and “bad Jimmy days”, say anonymous (former) employees in return for Rollingstone. On bad days, Fallon would be erratic, irritable, and derogatory. “When Jimmy’s in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked up.” Many employees would have resigned to protect their mental health.

Jimmy Fallon has been seen on American television for decades, including as the star of LateNight and The Tonight Show. The celebrity also likes to appear in Hollywood films and series such as Jurassic World and Band of Brothers. BNN sun The Tonight Show also broadcast on Dutch television in 2014.

Three years ago, the American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was discredited for similar reasons. The Netherlands also had a case of transgressive behavior at a talk show editorial team with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk.

