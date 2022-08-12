They can no longer manage their 13-year-old son’s behavior, so they go to their lawyer and sue the social worker

“We are afraid, take our son”.

The little boy stabbed his younger brother. Fortunately, he superficially injured his arm and the tragedy touched. But family really is very worried for his behavior, which worsens year after year and against which no one intervenes.

He was diagnosed with a depressive disorder and needs help. Everyone in that house needs help before anything happens irreparable:

We sleep with the doors locked because we are afraid. It is useless to deny it.

The mother and father of the 13-year-old turned to a lawyer and sued the social worker of the municipality of residence, accusing him of non-intervention, omission of official acts and negligent injuries.

The family lawyer explained that it all started about two and a half years ago, when the little boy started showing at age 11 violent behavior. The two frightened parents asked for help. The son received calming medications and was placed in the AUSL for the psychological treatment he needed.

The social worker advised the family to cut out a room all for the little boy in the garage, so that he could keep quiet. But in that space, the 13-year-old gave vent to his anger, causing the house 9 thousand euros in damages. In recent times the situation has worsened and the minor has come to stab his younger brother with a knife, threatening to take his own life and kill the whole family.

No one intervenes for the 13-year-old son

Over the years, the boy also has reported the violence in the family, recounting that he was beaten by his father, so much so that the social workers had come to think of taking the other child from the two parents and entrusting him to another family. Here are the words of the father:

My son doesn’t accept no. My wife and I have been living together happily for 20 years, we have never been violent with our children. Our son takes heavy therapy and even the neuropsychiatrists have realized that it is a commitment that is beyond our capacity he would need to be followed 24 hours a day.

