Open mind, racing heart: we could use these two definitions to say who Andrea Caldarelli is, about to face a new adventure with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

In 2024 the Abruzzese will ride together with Mirko Bortolotti on the new LMDh prototype of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company and the choice – as for the Trentino region – might have seemed obvious, but in reality it is not always the case in motorsport.

The main characteristic of the 32-year-old is having had the aptitude to open up to various cultures and championships, traveling the world and learning something new always, without fear and with the desire to get involved continuously, both as a driver and directing a team.

Motorsport.com met Caldarelli at the weekend of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, where he was in action with the K-Pax Racing team, and together with other journalists we were able to take stock of his commitments today that see him protagonist in the GT World Challenge America is now nominated for the development of the LMDh by the brand of the Bull.

# 6 Orange1 KPAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: SRO

At Spa with an American team: what was the challenge?

“In America the level and style of races are completely different from Europe and a 24h like that of Spa. The only thing we have been able to prepare in recent years are set-up and procedures. I’m happy that we have been competitive since immediately, with the support of Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In fact we are a hybrid team, mixed in personnel. We were a bit scared at the beginning because we showed up with only two days of testing in June, but I think it went well “.

Europe, Japan and now America: what did you have to adapt from your habits as a working method?

“Cultures are very different and the consequences are races and teams, so you have to change your approach. It was a journey that I wanted to take and I asked on purpose because I was curious to meet new people and cultures, taking the best from who I would have. encountered”.

What was the hardest thing?

“At the beginning it was precisely the approach to the races, in Europe even Free Practice is immediately to be done to the fullest, while in America they are more calm and rational, without having the urgency to put the car in front. It’s more methodical as a job. “.

# 6 Orange1 KPAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli Photo by: SRO

When was the idea of ​​running in the United States born?

“In 2017 I had won the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge, in 2018 it did not go as we hoped, while in 2019 we imposed ourselves in all the championships. I needed new, different stimuli. In 2020 I won Daytona and I would have liked continue, but there were no conditions to do so. Lamborghini knew my intentions, as soon as the opportunity arose, they supported me. “

Do you miss the double role of Team Principal and driver, what did you do with the FFF Racing Team?

“In part, but when I put the helmet on, the important thing is always to get in the car and not think about what is happening around you. Obviously after the victory of 2019 the team and structure have grown a lot, so it has become even more difficult. I thrill to do both a little bit missing, but one day I know my talent will run out and so I will dedicate myself to the wall “.

Returning to the working methodology, what did you bring to Spa from America?

“An immediate example is the work on the tires. In two years we have tried to understand how to have the same temperatures and pressures. This year this aspect makes a lot of difference, we are convinced that we have found excellent solutions after a lot of work. the more people in the team it helps, in America we are about 30 people for two cars, while in Spa there were 30 for just one. It is positive, but also dangerous because you risk creating confusion. In America they want to be very well structured and organized . At Spa it was difficult to predict results, we started knowing that we were well structured and balanced with the car “.

# 6 Orange1 KPAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli Photo by: SRO

Now a new chapter opens, the LMDh: how do you feel?

“It’s partly new for me, in 2012-2013 I was a test driver for the Toyota LMP1, so it’s been a long time and things have changed a lot. But I’m very happy with the adventure that awaits me.”

Dust off another driving style closer to single-seaters, which you know well?

“Yes, right. Especially after my 8 years spent in Japan in the Super GT, which comes very close to driving a prototype; in fact, compared to today’s LMP2s they are even faster. In terms of driving style they are similar, so little by little I’ll get used to it by dusting off those techniques behind the wheel “.

The Lamborghini LMDh will arrive in 2024, do you think you have the right amount of time to try and understand everything?

“In motorsport, time is never enough! But we know that we have a reference date to complete the work, there is more or less a year to develop the car from scratch. Of course we had 4 years would have been simpler, but I think the time available is in the end the right one. Maybe we will be limited on some choices, such as the structure of the passenger compartment and the like. We just have to do it “.

Andrea Caldarelli, Lamborghini Factory Driver, Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, Mirko Bortolotti, Lamborghini Factory Driver Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Do you have a goal as a rookie season?

“Lamborghini’s philosophy has always been to be competitive and win immediately. That was the case in GT3 and the approach will not change with the LMDh. We are in a category that will become the queen of endurance, in some respects even beyond above of Formula 1. We are seeing that all the manufacturers are betting strongly on it and therefore there are no variables. And then they are endurance races, so reliability has an important priority. “

Do you have any prototypes planned out on this path?

“Something like that will probably be done, we’re working on it. But at the moment I have no idea what I’m going to do, with whom and when.”

Will you do both WEC and IMSA with the LMDh?

“At the moment it has not yet been defined, we will certainly do the two championships, but the formation of drivers and teams are still to be decided. I would like to have an all-Italian crew.”

And will you continue with the GT?

“The GT3 has always been fundamental in Lamborghini’s programs, it’s a category that has given me a lot and that still amuses me a lot, so I don’t want to abandon it. I like it and I want to continue doing it.”

# 6 Orange1 KPAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: SRO

Speaking of GT: how do you see Valentino Rossi in this championship?

“I believe that as his first year in this category he has chosen the most difficult season of the GT World Challenge ever! We have seen in the winter tests that he is not lacking in speed and talent. But there are over 20 teams of factory drivers who know the cars very well. , so I honestly didn’t expect anything more than what he’s doing. It’s a very tough series, I’m curious to see how it will go in the second half of the season, especially because after the Spa weekend your mind changes. “

To conclude, you who are passionate about the Japanese series ‘Dragon Ball’, if you had the 7 Dragon Balls what wish would you make to Shenron for the adventure in LMDh?

“Good question! (Pause and laughs, editor’s note) I would ask a teacher like Roshi, the Genius of the Sea Turtles. Having a guide is always important!”