This Monday, Egan Bernalwinner of Tour de France of 2019 and of Italy spin of 2021, he was confirmed as the leader of the Ineos team for the Tour of Andalusia-Ruta del Solwhich will take place from February 15 to 19, while cross messages with his mother went viral on social networks.

Bernal, 26, was the first Colombian to win the Tour at just 21 years old and now it is one year since he suffered a serious accident while training north of his hometown, Bogotá, which shocked the sports world.

A little over a year later, the Colombian cyclist has recovered from the multiple injuries he suffered and is ready to fight on the roads.

message crossing

Egan Bernal retired from the Return to San Juan, Argentinalast Saturday, after a pain in his left knee and when he was fourth overall.

The cyclist wrote a heartfelt message for his mother, Flor Marina Gomez, who recently completed radiation therapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“Win, lose, finish second or come last, he is waiting for me at home with the same love, it is the most beautiful thing we are going to have. We value our parents and make them proud of us”; Bernal said.

Egan Bernal and Flor Marina Gómez, his mother.

But she did not stay still and replied: “My son 😍 I bless your life, your profession, and above all I bless God 🙏 for allowing me to bring into the world two wonderful beings, and such excellent children.”

Bernal is registered to be part of the lot of the Cycling Nationalsbut first you must undergo some tests for knee pain.

