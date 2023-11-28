Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 28/11/2023 – 22:15

The president of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, reported this Tuesday (28) that the body is working on creating a scholarship program for black candidates who wish to take public exams for the judiciary.

According to the president, the project is evaluated together with Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). The preparation material for black candidates must be made available through a virtual distance learning platform and will be focused on the first edition of the new National Judicial Exam, which should be held next year.

“Those who have to support their household cannot carry out a systematic study to enter the judiciary and we want to provide that opportunity”, stated Barroso during the first meeting of the Human Rights Observatory (ODH) under his management.

Earlier this month, the CNJ approved the creation of the National Judicial Exam to select candidates for judge positions across the country. Passing the exam will be a prerequisite for participating in competitions for magistrates.

According to the resolution approved by the council, candidates will have to obtain a minimum score of 70% in the broad-based objective tests to be approved. Self-declared black and indigenous candidates will have to obtain a minimum score of 50%.

The new exam will consist of 50 objective questions on constitutional law, administrative law, human rights and humanistic training.

The tests must be carried out once a year in all capitals simultaneously. The date of the first test has not yet been defined.