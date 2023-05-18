The governor of Montana (USA), Republican Greg Gianforte, signed this Wednesday a law that prohibits the use of the application Chinese TikTok, becoming the first state in the country to restrict the popular social platform.

Gianforte reported the measure on his Twitter account: “To protect the private and personal data of the highlanders of the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok.” in the state, he wrote.

The Montana state Congress last month approved a bill aimed at banning the platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, on the mobile devices of all its inhabitants.

Montana’s ban it is the toughest yet passed by a US territory. and it goes beyond the veto that the federal government and half of the 50 states in the country have implemented so that public officials cannot have TikTok on their cell phones.

Concerns have been raised by various quarters, including the FBI, members of Congress and state authorities, that TikTok could be used by Beijing for espionage purposes, as the app is owned by a China-based company.

The Asian country has security laws that could force technology companies to share data with their intelligence services, but

TikTok and other companies argue that such concerns are meaningless and that they have implemented several measures to protect the data of their users.

As reported in the US media in March, the Government of Joe Biden has threatened ByteDance, owner of TikTok, with banning the social network in the entire United States if you don’t sell the shares they have in the popular app.

TikTok has some 100 million users in the United States and in a short time it has become one of the most popular social networks in the world, especially among teenagers.

EFE.