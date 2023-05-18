When in the sequel to Land as you can the tower manager who chose a bad day to stop smoking, drinking and living in general, asks to be told what has caused the latest crisis in the airline, the smart-ass Jacobs starts with “you see, first the earth got cold and then the dinosaurs arrived…”, a gag that exemplifies, in an extreme way, I know, how it should be reported. No news is understood without context, without looking back.

It is not necessary to reach the Precambrian to explain the assault on the Capitol, it is enough to go back to the day that Rupert Murdoch, undisguised inspiration for Roy Logan of succession, he founded Fox News and consolidated an empire that does not intend to entertain but to influence politically a society that no longer distinguishes between information and spectacle. To understand the informational terrorism sponsored by him and his henchman, the predator Roger Ailes, there are excellent documents: The Loudest Voice, The Scandal, The Murdoch Saga either divide and triumph.

The American chain has just paid 787.5 million dollars to ensure that in the last elections the electoral machines were rigged to favor Biden. A fallacy that regularly tries to permeate in Spain, the hoax is the fruit of the electoral season. Fox News did not pay to lie, but to avoid a lawsuit that would expose that it did so knowingly, that it sees its audience as mere useful idiots.

We are part of the problem; we have renounced the context, a valuable antidote against hoaxes; we inform ourselves through tweets and we limit our attention to the headlines, a fairly malicious artificial intelligence will not last a round. We can point to those who try, generally in a crude way, to deceive us, but as Ricardo Arjona sings, the problem is not that they lie, the problem is that we believe them.

