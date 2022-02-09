I often meet friends from the Athleticof Barcaof Valenciaof Seville… Until three years ago they messed with Christian. Since the Portuguese crack left, many of his resentments are directed towards Casemiro. I have understood perfectly. It is the syndrome of the enemy that puts you in your place every time you meet him. Case plays with the commitment and will of a youth squad (in reality, he spent six months in the Castile and that cures his own), with the quality of a player worthy of the Real Madrid and with the performance of the specialist, something that makes him an unattainable object of desire for any club. If you ask in the Trivial who is the most qualified defensive midfielder in the world, the name of the Brazilian will be sure.

Casemiro plays the role of bad cop because the team’s script places him as the bodyguard of two artists like modric Y Kroos, almost nothing. That is why it is convenient to have the humility that he possesses to accept that role that has allowed him to earn the respect of the dressing room and the fans in equal parts. Own Ancelotti has recognized that in the year of the Tenth maybe it wasn’t fair to him (he was behind Khedira and Illarramendi), but also assumes that he was decisive in those 20 minutes he played in Dortmund before him Borussiaavoiding an elimination that would have interrupted that triumphant and unforgettable cycle of four Champions consecutively in five years.

I love what he says to his co-workers Panenka when you refer to your emotional mirror with Juanito. “Juanito’s story is an apprenticeship for me. I am moved by minute 7 when the fans sing and remember that we have to fight until the end. Juanito, who fought, who was full of character on the field, I value him very much”. Amen to everything. Casemiro is already in the madridista saints…