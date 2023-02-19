The supply of weapons from China to the Russian Federation for the fighting in Ukraine will be a red line for the United States. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“We are also clear that if there are any intentions or efforts to support Russia [в конфликте на Украине], then this is unacceptable. This will become a red line, ”her words are quoted on site missions.

Thomas-Greenfield pointed out that China has already been told about the consequences of such a move. However, according to her, the US is not going to get ahead of itself and announce its plans.

“But we have made clear to China that there will be consequences if they make such an unfavorable decision,” she concluded.

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States was concerned about possible assistance from China to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. On the same day, he told China about the consequences if he provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation.

In turn, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), said that China will never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations.

The United States has repeatedly noted that it is concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. Thus, on December 30 last year, the State Department reported that the United States was closely monitoring China’s actions and warned of possible consequences as a result of Russia’s assistance in the NWO and assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.

At the same time, on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held video conference talks, during which the Russian head of state called the current relations between Russia and China the best in history. He noted that Russia and China adequately withstand all tests, are a model for powers in the 21st century.