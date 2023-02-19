The YouTuber and influencer Araceli Ordazbetter known as gummy (one of the former members of the Televisa program “Sabadazo”), in 2021 announced that both her mother, Elizabeth Campos, were victims of domestic violence, by his father Alfredo Ordaz Barajas, known as Don Kiko. After suing him and carrying out a long process, last December he reported that his father had been found guilty and sentenced to a year in prison, “but you can pay with bail, which is 4,000 pesos, they could only accuse him of physical violence , but since I did not arrive almost dead, they did not reach 6 years in prison, which is the highest,” said the sister of the clowns Lapizito and Lapizín in an Instagram Live.

Supposedly, Gomita would have lost a baby as a result of the brutal beating that he received from his father. He Seer Farath Colonelhe told TVyNovelas that he sees in the letters the death of a fetus or a child due to blows. “It will be revealed that either Gomita or her mother lost a baby, as a result of the domestic violence that both have suffered. There is even a situation of sexual abuse that will be revealed, and this will also include the men of the family”.

According to Farath Colonel, gummy’s dad is a person “with many connections and influences”, which benefit him to get acquitted, and although you will be charged again for the same crimes, “he will not end up in jail because he is going to escape”. Likewise, he issued a warning to the youtuber, “(Don Kiko) could have illegal contacts and businesses with illegal substances, is protected by the mafia And he is a very careful person.”

How did the beating that Gomita received from her father happen?

The young influencer, originally from Mexico City, narrated that everything happened on September 2, 2021. Her parents fought at home and Don Kiko began to hit Elizabeth Campos. In this situation, Gomita intervened to defend her mother and her father went against her. “He ripped off my extensions, when they’re just put on it hurts more, he grabbed me with his head, hit me against the wall, I faint, he kicked me, he just yelled: ‘that’s what you wanted’, I get up as best I could and I yelled at my aunt to tell the police.”

“In the hearings it was very difficult to see and hear him, to listen to a voice that is scary and that in the hearing his lawyer insisted that I hate him, but I said no, but it hurt me a lot, it hurts me that my own father gave me so scared, it’s not the first time he’s hit me, neither me nor my mom”.

A few weeks ago, through an Instagram Live, Gomita said she was afraid after her father’s sentence“I’m scared, I’m scared to death, now that he’s out of my life, I feel more afraid because I finally denounced him and he’s worse because his attitude has been very arrogant.”