The alleged ‘coup’ of the Wagner groupwith the stop coming from the leader Yevgeny Prigozhin just 200 kilometers from Moscow, “he would face probable defeat in any attempt to take” the Russian city. To say it is the Telegraph, citing sources of the British services according to which, moreover, the numbers announced by the head of the Russian mercenaries do not correspond to reality: only “8,000 and not 25,000” as stated by the men available to the group for the ‘march ‘ in defiance of Putin. Also according to the Telegraph, Russian intelligence services then threatened to hit the families of rebel leaders before Prigozhin gave up his march on Moscow on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, if the fate of the leader Wagner – who was allegedly spotted at the Green city hotel in Minsk according to Belarusian media -, ”We work normally” in the headquarters of the mercenary group in St. Petersburg. In short, nothing has changed after the armed revolt according to what Wagner herself says in a note released through Telegram. “Despite the events that have occurred, the center continues to operate in normal mode in accordance with the law of the Russian Federation,” the Wagner Group office said in a statement. Wagner has “worked for the future of Russia”, continues the press release, in which the supporters of the group are thanked.

In addition, two mercenary recruitment centers have been reopened in as many Russian cities – Tyumen and Novosibirsk – both in Siberia, according to the official Russian news agency Tass and the independent media Meduza.

In Novosibirsk an employee of the center told Tass that the “recruitment is ongoing“. At the entrance to the headquarters, the advertising posters that were removed on Saturday were restored. In Tyumen, the center works “by appointment”.

It is not clear at the moment in what form the Wagner group could continue to exist. After Saturday night’s deal that ended the attempted insurrection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the mercenaries would not be prosecuted and could sign contracts with the Russian military.