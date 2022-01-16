The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil rose to 621,045. In 24 hours, 74 deaths were recorded.

The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic reached 23,000,657. In 24 hours, 24,934 new cases were confirmed by the health authorities.

The data are in the daily update of the Ministry of Health, released on Sunday night (16). The balance is produced from information provided by the state health departments.

There are, in all, 710,670 people with active cases of the disease being monitored by health professionals and 21,668,942 patients have already recovered.

States

On the list of states with the most deaths are São Paulo (155,729), Rio de Janeiro (69,585), Minas Gerais (56,810) and Paraná (40,933). The Federation units with the fewest deaths are Acre (1,854), Amapá (2,030), Roraima (2,078) and Tocantins (3,967).

In number of cases, São Paulo also leads (4,500,516), followed by Minas Gerais (2,349,381), Paraná (1,699,378) and Rio Grande do Sul (1,581,887).

covid_16.01 – 01/16/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

