There are several determining factors for you to be able to leave your country and get to know other territories, one of the most important is the legal procedure (visa and passport), depending on the country.

However, The visa for the United States can be a long process with strict requirements.

Well, the US visa is an authorization provided by the country to have a temporary stay (migrants) or stay as a resident (immigrant) and begins with a summons at the embassy of the country, in which you will be interviewed by a consular agent who will also review the documents requested depending on the type of visa.

Some reasons why you can be denied a visa:



According to specialized blogs, one of the most exhaustive filters has to do with the documentation, given that, falsification or lack of certificates are key for the visa to be rejected or accepted.

Also, it is verified that the supported information is true and there are no inconsistencies in the data, as well as their judicial record so, have violated the law prevents the visa.

Another reason is that, economically it is shown that he can afford his trip, since any suspicion that he wants to stay in the country permanently disqualified him.



However, according to the portal herladousa, it is relevant that the applicant demonstrates that You have reasons to return to your native country as well as: family, housing, work and other strong ties.



Therefore, exceeding the stay time on another visa also makes the applicant ineligible.

Likewise, according to data from the Office of Consular Affairs of the United States in 2020 the denial rate in Colombia was 46 percent.

It is worth mentioning that if for any reason your visa is denied You can request it again and rectify the documents that were not accepted. This renewal is valid for one year, since after the established time you will have to start the process from scratch.

