Works include construction of a terminal with capacity to serve 1.1 million passengers per year and expansion of the runway

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, announced this Friday (1st March 2024) the investment of R$ 140 million for the construction of a new regional airport in Caruaru (PE). The objective is to attract more commercial flights to the terminal located in the countryside of the State, a region that covers 27 municipalities. Caruaru is the 4th largest city in Pernambuco.

The works include the construction of a new passenger terminal, with an area of ​​6,000 m² and capacity to serve 1.1 million passengers per year, providing greater convenience and safety for travelers. The existing runway will be expanded from the current 1,800 to 2,250 meters.

With this extension, the airport will be able to offer new flights regularly and receive larger planes, such as jets from Airbus and from Boeing, operated by the world's main airlines. The resources allocated to the project also include the construction of a new apron and new aircraft taxiways, including new access to hangars.

During the event held this Friday, the Ministry of Ports and Airports informed that the Infraero will take over the management of this airport. One of the results of the investments will be the start of commercial flights from Caruaru to the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

“This airport, without a doubt, will bring even more development to Caruaru, the countryside and the entire hinterland of this immense state that is Pernambuco. These investments will bring more jobs to the region, for the service and construction sectors. Caruaru will be a major service hub in the Northeast. The moment the plane lands, the city takes off.”said Costa Filho.

The governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), stated that investments will become a catalyst for new opportunities for the development of the State. “Everyone who is here today has just one purpose, which is to make Pernambuco grow without leaving anyone behind. This fundamentally implies making investments within our state. Caruaru airport is a reality”.