An agreement with Russia on gas supplies to Serbia for $ 270 for six months allows Belgrade to save $ 8.6 million per day. This was stated by the President of the country, Alexander Vucic, reports RIA News…

“We have ensured the supply of six million cubic meters of gas daily. Now we need 10-12, for the first four months we spend on average 9-10 million cubic meters per day. We get these six million cubic meters at $ 270 per 1,000, “Vucic calculated the benefit on TV Pink, noting that now the gas price on the exchange is 1.7 thousand” thanks to the stupid statements of various politicians from Europe. “

He stressed that the price received by Serbia is six times less than on the European stock exchange. Vucic explained that without an agreement with Russia, from January 1, Belgrade would have paid $ 17 million for 10 million cubic meters instead of the current slightly more than 1.6 million.

According to the Serbian leader, the head of the state-owned company Srbiyagaz Dusan Bayatovic will hold talks in St. Petersburg with the leadership of Gazprom on additional volumes early next week, since Serbia needs 10 million cubic meters per day and then three billion cubic meters of gas a year. “Let’s see, on Monday and Tuesday we will talk about how much we will pay from January 1 for an additional four million cubic meters per day,” Vucic said.

Earlier, Vucic said that the rise in electricity prices and the energy crisis in Europe were caused by irresponsible and stupid statements by European politicians, because of which “hell” has come in the European Union and on the world market. “Because of the stupid statements of certain politicians in Europe, the price today is $ 1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas,” he said.

On November 25, Vucic held talks in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After them, the Serbian leader said that Russia had agreed to supply gas to Serbia on an exceptional price basis. “President Putin showed exceptional friendliness to Serbia: we managed to get an incredible $ 270 gas price for the next 6 months, so the price for us does not change, it remains exactly the same.”