Inspiration is the oxygen of geniuses, the vital organ that allows them to create art to feed the world. Aspas needs that inspiration to impose his law. And when he has it, he is unstoppable, it does not matter if he is 34 years old or that he comes from an injury. His left foot should be declared a World Heritage Site. The moañés closed the year uncorking cava based on talent. It took him three minutes to assist Santi Mina to open the scoring and at the resumption he invented a home-brand goal to passport to Espanyol that continues inoperative far from Cornellà. Those of Moreno were never inside the party, they were run over by the celestial storm.

Of course, they had a loophole to get into the match on the edge of halftime. Aleix and Puado connected at the speed of light, but Dituro appeared to close the door with a good hand. Until that moment, the Spanishists had hardly given any signs of life, while Celta was limited to controlling the advantage.

The passage through the changing rooms, far from activating the visitors, was an injection of ambition for the locals, who jumped in ready to seal the second victory of the season in Balaídos. Aspas scored the second quickly, but the Celts were not satisfied with that double income. Brais, on two occasions, Mina and Aspas eagerly sought the third. Denis achieved both the sentence by taking advantage of a great connection between captains Aspas and Mallo. The midfielder, faced with the board, saw the door in the last game before the winter market in which his name will be the protagonist because Mouriño wants him out.

Great goal by Loren.

With the party already sentenced, Balaídos was speechless with unot one of the best goals of the season, the one Loren scored from midfield, surprising Dituro with a millimeter shot to the net. The celestial fans applauded the great goal, already with a smile on their lips for the taste of their team’s triumph.