Vox has given for broken political relations with the Balearic Government of the PP and will not support the regional budgets of the Marga Prohens Executive of 2025 if Spanish does not have the same consideration in Balearic Education as Catalan and this language ceases to be the vehicular language. The PP has responded immediately that “the Government of Marga Prohens will not accept any type of blackmail” and has stressed that under no circumstances will it eliminate Catalan as the preeminent language in educational centers.

The crisis between PP and Voxwhich is not part of the Government, materialized in the Parliament’s presentation meeting this Tuesday, when Santiago Abascal’s party voted against the 2025 budgets, which means its paralysis. He distance between both parties It got worse this Wednesday after the meeting of the Board of Spokespersons. “We feel absolutely betrayed,” said the parliamentary spokesperson for Vox, Manuela Cañadas, who has made it clear that her party’s “red line” to support the budgets is that Spanish “stops being undervalued” on the islands, as In his opinion it happens until now.

Cañadas has accused the PP and, specifically, the Minister of Education, Antoni Vera, of “not wanting to give in anything, not even a comma”but “now he will have to sit down” to negotiate because Vox’s votes are necessary to approve next year’s accounts, he emphasized. “I feel deceived, hurt and betrayed,” insisted the deputy, who has assured that the current 6 Vox deputies (at the beginning of the legislature there were 8) unanimously demand equal recognition of Spanish and Catalan in schools.

The PP spokesperson in Parliament, Sebastià Sagreras, has categorically rejected Vox’s demand, which is why he has assumed that budgets cannot be approved autonomous regions of 2025, although has asked for a “sense of state” to all the groups in the chamber, also those of the opposition, to move forward with the 2025 accounts. Sagreras recalled that Vox also initially opposed the PP budget last year, but in the end voted in favor, and has opted for continue negotiating because “citizens would not understand that such good budgets” do not go ahead.

The PSOE regrets the “spectacle”

The breakup took place last week.: PP deputies made a mistake when voting, they inadvertently approved 34 Vox amendments to the Balearic Administrative Simplification Law and asked to repeat the vote, but Vox refused. Among those 34 amendments, which have not yet entered into force, are that Catalan is not an unavoidable requirement to work in the public administration, that in schools and institutes Catalan and Spanish be used in a proportion of 50% and to allow urban projects in protected natural spaces.

He PSOE has regretted the “spectacle” that both training courses are offering to citizens. Her parliamentary spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, has had “no problem” in “begging” the president to call him so that, as the main opposition party, they can seek solutions to this political crisis.





From Month for MallorcaLluís Apesteguia has referred to the “enormous instability” of the Balearic Executive and has asked Prohens to “break” with Vox definitively and open negotiations with the left-wing parties, because the governability of the “country” is at stake.