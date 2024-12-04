In December the calendar for the Sevilla FCwhich after the draw against Osasuna in Nervión (1-1) travels to Girona to face the second round of the Copa del Rey before the EU Olotteam from Group III of the Second Federation. In the first round, the Sevilla team beat Las Rozas (0-3) and the Catalan team, for its part, tied at home with Córdoba (1-1), whom it beat on penalties.

The refereeing of this cup tie, which will be resolved in a single match, will be in charge Cuadra Fernandez. Below we tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Olot – Seville: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The UE Olot – Sevilla FC of the second round of the Copa del Rey will be offered live by Movistar Copa del Rey (dial 52 in Movistar and 107 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Olot – Seville: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

UE Olot – Sevilla FC is played this Thursday, December 5 at 9 p.m. at the Municipal Stadium of Olot.









How to follow Olot – Seville

The match between the Girona team and the Seville team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the King’s Cup.

Everything you need to know about Olot – Seville

Even if he could not take the three points in dispute, the Seville completed a better match against Osasuna than against Rayo, whom he was able to beat, even leaving a clean sheet. That’s how capricious football is. Pimienta’s men must insist on that football, which even though they had no goal up front allowed them to overcome a rival from the upper zone like Osasuna in many phases of the match. He went ahead through Budimir and it was Lukebakio, on whom Sevilla already has a marked dependence in the scoring department, who settled the final tie. With intensity, being highly concentrated and winning duels, the team’s performance improves and its defects are camouflaged.

Now the team has to change the chip but not forget those fundamental concepts to avoid scares and disappointments. With the declines in Nyland, Nianzou and Ejuke (Lokonga ended up injured on Monday, asking for a change and leaving Iheanacho without minutes), important rotations are expected in the eleven to face this duel with Olot, against whom you cannot fail. It will be the moment for footballers like Montiel, Marcao, Agoumé, Juanlu, Idumbo, Suso or Iheanacho, who between injuries and technical decisions enjoy less prominence than the rest. In any case, it is normal for Pimienta to keep the starters’ tricks on the bench, as he already did in the Las Rozas match, in case this tie, which must be faced with the utmost respect and seriousness, becomes complicated.

How Olot arrives

The EU Olot play in the Olot Municipal Stadiumwith natural grass and with capacity for about 4,000 spectators. It is an eminently youth club, which bets on local players and currently plays in Group III of the Second Federation. After 14 rounds played, they are in 14th position out of 18 teams, in the relegation zone, with 16 points. They have won four games, drawn four and lost six, with eleven goals for and fifteen against. Last day, the Girona team lost their visit to CE Europa (2-0). However, in the first round they were able to surprise the Córdoba CFfrom the Hypermotion League, despite the fact that the green and white team took the lead on the scoreboard. Olot equalized in the second half and on penalties (4-3) sealed their pass to the next round, where a Sevilla team awaits them that cannot trust themselves against the Catalans.