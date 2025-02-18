This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Do not let yourself be dominated by negative experiences or events that, in reality, only have a transitory character. It is true that today it will seem to you that all things tend to twist or go wrong, but also you will feel very nervous and irascible, and it is a day when things should be thought well before acting.

Taurus

This will be an especially adequate and positive day in case you have to carry out bureaucratic or administrative issues, put in order papers, and it will also be favorable if you have to face any judgment, or it is yourself who puts it to another person. Fate will do justice in those things you deserve.

Gemini

This will be an especially favorable day if you have to make a work trip or solve business abroad. But the same will happen if you should deal with someone important from far away. One way or another, today luck will be on your side; In addition, you also should hear what your intuition tells you.

Cancer

Do not be sad for penalties in love, or relatives, because, in reality, you are immersed in a stage of profound changes and transformations. And it is that for a much happier new life to flourish, you have to destroy the one you had previously. Do not get away, very good times are approaching for you.

Leo

Today awaits you a very lucky day, especially in matters related to work, money or social life. In addition, the day will be even better because yourself, rightly or without it, you will feel very lively and optimistic, as if they are seized that something very good is approaching you. Excellent time to take initiatives.

Virgo

Today awaits you a very lucky day at work or financial issues, where you are going to show yourself especially inspired and brilliant. Your great talent, responsibility and sacrifice capacity will join with a greater luck than you usually have in a regular basis. Also intimate life will bring you joys you don’t expect.

Pound

Fate will free you from charges and concerns related to the past, this is the time to break chains, whether they are emotional and mental and even physical. A new stage is opening for you, more favorable and happy, and for this it is necessary to destroy everything that united you to a much more sad and unhappy past.

Scorpio

This will be a pretty good day for you, and that you will not be able to count much with luck or other facilities, since your successes or joys will be due to a great effort and struggle. But that does not matter, because the easy thing does not usually like anything, you always throw the most difficult or steep road, and today it will be worth it.

Sagittarius

This new day will be presented full of activity, both physical and spiritual. However, you will not feel anything overwhelmed, but quite the opposite. It will also be very favorable if you had to travel, either for work or for another reason. In general it will be a lucky day for foments to encourage all kinds of contacts.

Capricorn

This is going to be a day of struggle, effort and sacrifice, but with final reward and joy, and in this sense, the first half of the day will be very different from the second. And although all this refers, above all, to work and material matters, these same trends will also be reproduced in the sentimental field.

Aquarium

A relationship that you thought I was already dead, or an ancient love that you thought was nothing left, they will give you a great surprise. Someone who wanted a lot in the past, but everything went wrong and ended very badly, now return to your life to offer you all that immense love you deserve and then I could not give you.

Pisces

The sun makes its entry today in your sign and it will bring you joys and the solution of many problems or concerns. Although it does not mean that your life is going to give that great change for the good that it would deserve, however, the solar influence will be a great help for you, you will take heavy charges and many things that were overwhelming you.