Tunisia (agencies)

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it examined the potential repercussions of the new French immigration law on members of its community, which exceeds one million immigrants in France.

The Foreign Ministry explained that Minister Nabil Ammar raised, during his meeting with the French Ambassador to Tunisia, Anne Gueguin, the day before yesterday, the issue of the new law adopted by the French Parliament.

The ministry added, in a statement, that the minister stressed “the importance of preserving the interests of our citizens,” stressing the importance of ensuring the ease and speed of the visa issuance process by the services of the French Embassy in Tunisia.

More than 1,800,000 Tunisian immigrants reside outside the country, most of them in European Union countries, led by France, where thousands reside in illegal situations.

French representatives finally adopted the new immigration law before the General Assembly, with stricter lines than the government’s initial version, despite submitting a proposal to reject it on December 11, as its content carries much of the spirit of the extreme right in immigration matters.

The law sparked great controversy, as it aims primarily to strengthen France's ability to deport foreigners who are considered undesirable.

The draft law stipulates new measures to control methods of residence and combat illegal immigration, by setting immigration quotas, tightening conditions for family reunification, and measures for obtaining residence permits for family reasons “by harmonizing the conditions applied to French spouses with those applied to family reunification.” » According to the French Senate.

The project also included, according to the additions made by the Senate, strengthening control over student immigration and making the issuance of the first student residence permit conditional on submitting a deposit to cover transportation costs.

The project also strictly specified the conditions for benefiting from non-contributory social benefits such as family allowances and personal housing assistance.