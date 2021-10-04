Volcanoes The eruption of La Palma intensified again, lava flows on a new route towards the villages – live broadcast from the area in progress

The eruption intensified just hours after the Spanish prime minister had said the island was once again safe for tourists.

Canary Islands The eruption of the volcano in La Palma has intensified again on Sunday, according to Reuters news agency.

According to local eyewitnesses, there were noticeable collapses on the northern slope of the volcano, causing lava to flow even faster and new routes. According to Cadena Ser radio, the new lava threatens several nearby villages and towns.

Just a few hours before the slope collapsed, the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez had said during his visit that tourists could return to the island with confidence.

Sánchez also promised the state would approve a € 206 million aid package for reconstruction.

The aid package is another designed to help deal with the devastation of a volcanic eruption. Earlier, the country’s government approved a € 10.5 million package to provide immediate assistance to people affected by the eruption.

Unloading a new opening burst into the volcano on Saturday, from which lava flows a new route.

The new opening is located about 400 meters from the actual eruption site of the volcano. The lava flowing from the new opening is feared to cause further damage, as its route differs from the previous ones.

Volcanic eruption as a result, about 6,000 people have been evacuated and are still unable to return to their homes. More than 900 buildings have been destroyed in the eruption.

The volcanic eruption began in mid-September with the knowledge.

By Saturday, about 80 million cubic meters of molten rock had erupted from the earth’s interior. That’s double the amount of La Palma’s previous major volcanic eruption, which was experienced 50 years ago.

Residents of the city of Los Llanos de Aridane, among others, have begun to wear umbrellas and goggles when moving outside due to volcanic ash floating in the air.

“Last night the ash irritated a lot of my eyes and I had to use eye drops. My skin also stinged, ” Matilde Gonzalez Tavarez said.