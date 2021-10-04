Castelnuovo Magra – Francesco Nardi, 72 years old from Castelnuovo is in prison on charges of attempted aggravated murder. According to investigators, at the wheel of his Fiat Doblò he ran over and passed twice over the body of his 60-year-old brother Valentino. The victim is always hospitalized in serious condition in the resuscitation ward of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, where she had been transported by helicopter: she suffered a severe head trauma, with fractures to her arms, legs and trunk. To handcuff Francesco Nardi, the carabinieri of the Sarzana company. The military, also on the basis of some testimonies, have reconstructed the events that occurred around 2.30 pm two days ago.

The Nardi brothers live in two houses side by side in Colombiera, in the Municipality of Castelnuovo. Between them relations would be strained: after the disappearance of the parents, it was never clear to whom of the two, how and to what extent the use of the internal court competed. The space that unites the two houses has long been a cause of strong friction, along with other issues.

Also according to the reconstruction of the military, Valentino Nardi (the victim) would have liked to continue to discuss and solve the problem once and for all without postponing to another occasion. While Francesco Nardi, the investor brother, no longer wanted to hear about that discussion, he wanted to leave. And he got behind the wheel of the Fiat Doblò that he had at his disposal in the driveway. While the confrontation took on increasingly violent verbal tones, Valentino would be placed in front of the car to prevent him from leaving, convinced that what instead materialized in a few seconds could never happen. His brother Francesco, it is not clear whether after having warned him one or more times, he went further and never stopped: he got into gear by throwing him to the ground and passing over him at least twice. The circumstance was confirmed by an off-duty police officer stationed at the Sarzana police station, who witnessed the scene and called 112. Nardi was taken to Villa Andreino in the late evening of Saturday, he is defended by the lawyer from La Spezia. Francesco Vetere, who will meet his client this morning.