In the week that his show debuted on Band, presenter Fausto Silva tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Morumbi broadcaster, the presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work at home, fulfilling the quarantine.

+ Millionaire Salary: Find out how much Faustão will earn at Band

“Following the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR test to detect Covid-19 and the result was positive”, says the broadcaster.

“The recordings of the program Faustão na Band are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.”

The post Faustão tests positive for Covid and recordings are suspended appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Faustão #tests #positive #Covid #recordings #suspended