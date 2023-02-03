Strikes | The technology industry and the Finnish Industry Association reached a negotiation result

The administrations of both parties still have to approve the deal. Salary increases and other content of the agreement will be announced only after that.

Technology industry The negotiators of the Teollisuusliitto, which represents employers and employees, have reached an agreement on a wage settlement, says the national conciliator on Twitter.

Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalto said on Twitter that the union’s board has been invited to Sunday to discuss the agreement.

The Technology Industry and the Confederation of Industry have resolved their labor dispute, which has escalated into strikes that started on Wednesday, under the leadership of a national conciliator.

Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara gave a settlement proposal to the dispute last week, but The industrial union rejected it. The employer side was ready to accept it.

The technology industry collective agreement is important because it is considered a kind of “head opener”. It also determines the salary increase level in other sectors. In particular, the employer side considers that the salary increase level of the agreement should not be exceeded in other sectors as well.

In the settlement proposal rejected by the industrial union last week, all wage earners would have been paid a general increase of 2.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year. In the opinion of the industrial union, the increases were too small compared to inflation.

Industrial union the first strike in the technology industry, the basic chemical industry, the plastic product industry, the chemical product industry, and the oil, natural gas, and petrochemical industries began on Wednesday.

The targets of the strike are, among others, the ABB Group’s offices, the pharmaceutical company Orion’s factories, and Outokumpu’s steel factory in Tornio. About 7,200 people work in the workplaces. The strike ends today, Friday.

The next strike of the industrial union is on the 8th–10th. February and the third 15–17 February, unless the sectors reach an agreement before then.

Correction February 3, 2023 at 1:33 p.m.: The headline of the news previously incorrectly mentioned that a settlement proposal had been given in the labor dispute. It is about the negotiation result that the parties have reached in the dispute. The news previously also incorrectly mentioned that last week the parties’ negotiators would have accepted the national mediator’s settlement proposal. In reality, Teollisuusliitto rejected it.