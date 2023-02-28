The authorities of the Moscow region reported on Tuesday about the crash of a drone of unknown origin in the Kolomna district, which is located a few 90 kilometers south of the Russian capital.

“In the last year the number of such crimes has increased. This is related to Kiev’s attempts to use terrorist methods. We know them well, they have been used in Donbas for a long time,” Putin said during a meeting with the senior staff of the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB).

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of using terrorism as a method of warfare after several drone strikes about a hundred kilometers from Moscow and in the south of the country.

In particular, he highlighted the importance of controlling critical infrastructure, transport hubs, companies in the energy sector and the military industry, as well as places of mass concentration.

“Under special control of the FSB border services should be the Russian-Ukrainian sector of the state border. Their duty is put a stop to subversive groups, to root out attempts to illegally transport weapons and ammunition to Russian territory,” he said.

The Russian military has carried out dozens of suicide drone attacks against major structures in Ukraine.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense also accused the Ukrainian Army of trying to carry out a drone attack on the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adigueya, located on the northeast coast of the Black Sea.

According to Defense, “the radio-electronic combat units of the Russian Armed Forces neutralized the drones”, which lost their way.

In addition, the airspace over St. Petersburg, the second Russian city, was closed for a few hours by the detection of an unidentified flying object that arrived from the Gulf of Finland, according to the Baza channel.

For your interception, the authorities mobilized several fighters, reported for its part the local portal Fontanka.ru.

Since the start of the Russian military campaign in February 2022, Ukraine has attacked not only neighboring Russian regions, especially Belgorod, Briansk, Kursk and Krasnodar, but also targets thousands of kilometers from their borderssuch as the airfields of the cities of Ryazan and Saratov, hit last December by Soviet-made drones.

EFE