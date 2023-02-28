Sony Pictures And Crunchyroll announce that the new animated film by DEMON SLAYERcompilation of the last two episodes of the second season and the first episode of season 3, will arrive in Italian cinemas very soon, i.e. this Thursday March 2nddistributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italy.

The full title of the film is DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Village of Katana Smiths and will be distributed in the original language and with Italian subtitles in about 100 theaters throughout Italy.

Below are more details and some images from the film.

Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)

Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA) Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Akira Matsushima

Akira Matsushima Film script: ufotable

ufotable Sub-Character Design: Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, Mika Kikuchi

Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, Mika Kikuchi Prop Design: Masaharu Koyama

Masaharu Koyama Artistic director: Koji Eto

Koji Eto Photography director: Yuichi Terao

Yuichi Terao 3D Director: Kazuki Nishiwaki

Kazuki Nishiwaki Color setting: Yuko Omae

Yuko Omae Assembly: Manabu Kamino

Manabu Kamino Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina Production: ufotable

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll present Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Village of the Katana Forgers From Thursday 2 March at the cinema distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Village of the Katana Forgers will be in cinemas from Thursday 2 March. Directed Haruo Sotozaki, the new film of the famous worldwide blockbuster anime and based on the famous saga by Koyoharu Gotoge, which boasts over 150 million copies sold in Japan. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the gripping and action-packed story of a young man searching for a cure for his sister, who was turned into a demon after their family was viciously killed by demons. The film will be in cinemas from Thursday 2 March distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia. Synopsis: After his family is savagely murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado decides to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko back to human. Together with his companions, Zenitsu and Inosuke, and one of the most important members of the Demon Slayer team, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission inside the Pleasure District, where he meets the fearsome crescent moons Daki and Gyutaro. ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Source: Crunchyroll