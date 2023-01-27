the data platform Football Benchmark updated the list of most valuable players in world football. The best Brazilian in the ranking was Vinícius Jr, from Real Madrid, in fourth place and valued at 148.3 million euros.

At the top of the list is the French player Mbappé, from Pairs Saint Germain, with a value of 210 million euros. Norwegian Haaland, from Machester City, appears in second in the ranking with an estimated value of 178 million euros, while Englishman Bellingham is the third most valuable player in world football, with 147 million euros.

+ Popular among prisoners, Daniel Alves gets into trouble in the Spanish court

Neymar out of the “Top40”

The main name of Brazilian football, Neymar is not among the ten most valuable players in the world, something that happens for the first time since his arrival in European football by Barcelona, ​​in 2013.

Currently, the Paris Saint Germain player occupies the 49th position in the ranking, with a value of 75 million euros. The player had his highest valuation in 2019, already at PSG, when he reached a value of 180 million euros.

Check out the “Top 10” ranking of the most valuable players, in euros, and the main Brazilian stars on the list:

1 – Mbappé, 210 million euros;

2 – Haaland, 178.2 million;

3 – Bellingham, 146.9 million;

4 – Vinícius Jr., 146.3 million;

5 – Foden, 139.2 million;

6 – Musiala, 125.2 million;

7 – Pedri, 123 million;

8 – Gavi, 122.8 million;

9 – Valverde, 103 million;

10 – Saka, 98.4 million;

12 – Gabriel Jesus, 96.3 million;

29 – Rodrygo, 87 million;

31 – Éder Militão, 85.8 million;

33 – Anthony, 84.6 million;

43 – Alisson, 79 million;

48 – Richarlysson, 75.2 million;

49 – Neymar, 75 million.