Ukraine has demanded for months from the West the shipment of weapons to try to recover the areas occupied by Russia. In the south, more than 60% of the Zaporizhzhia province has come under the control of Russian forces since the invasion began. Moscow claims this province as part of its territory after holding referendums considered illegal. Our special envoy to Ukraine, Catalina Gómez, had access to the work of the 110 brigade of the Ukrainian troops deployed in the area.

#Correspondents #acquainted #remnants #Ukrainian #forces #Zaporizhzhia #province