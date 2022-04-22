The court around the Vinfast CEO is super nervous. After all, it is only the second time that Pham Nhat Vuong is available for an interview. A select group of journalists from countries where the ambitious Vinfast wants to sell electric cars this year, is ready on a tropical island on the south side of Vietnam. And then the multi-billionaire appears. He appears to be calm and doesn’t look very conspicuous. If he put on a sweater you’d pass him on the street.