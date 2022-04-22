Um, I’m not sure if there’s a difference…

Very funny. Admittedly, the Morgan Plus Four and the old 1966 Morgan 4/4 provide a very visual demonstration of both Morgan’s design language and their evolutionary philosophy. Give the old one a new license plate and the age difference of 56 years between these cars almost disappears. Although, door handles used to be optional.

Okay, so what am I looking at then?

The version in the ‘correct’ colors red and black for that period is a sixties Morgan 4/4, with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder from Ford that sends 75 hp and roughly 130 Nm to the rear wheels via a manual four-speed gearbox. It has the well-known H-pattern, but the poker sticks out a bit under the dashboard, so switching takes some getting used to. The blue one is a brand new Plus Four, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine from BMW, and that gives you 258 hp and 350 Nm at your rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox.

So the performance is quite different?

Yes, at over three times the power, the Plus Four is the faster car. But the 4/4 weighs just over half the new 660kg, and with thinner tires and a surprisingly torquey old engine, it’s more than fast enough. It gives you everything without drama, with nice, linear power build-up and delivers so much below 4,000rpm that you can easily muster some mechanical sympathy for it while you keep the momentum going.

What about his driving?

Besides that it smells like the sixties, it also brakes and steers like the sixties. Braking for a roundabout requires some forethought and the steering wheel is way too big. But it turns without much resistance and it is confidence-inspiring to drive, partly due to the chassis. Despite the Plus Four’s better performance – going from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds is probably twice as fast as the old – the new one gives that same nice feeling. ABS also helps you to brake a little later.

Well, how exactly is the Morgan Plus Four different from the old 1966 Morgan 4/4?

The gap is narrower than expected, as the Plus Four delivers an experience that remains astonishingly faithful to its predecessor from five decades earlier. Aside from the 4/4’s wing mirrors on the fenders, the glove compartment that closes like a Victorian dresser and the lack of headrests or three-point seat belts, the interior atmosphere and the view through the double hoods are very similar to those in the Plus Four.

The technology of the new one – bluetooth, audio, air conditioning, heated seats, power steering – is there, but you hardly see it. Roofless, windows off, they both give you a refined feeling at a 100 aisle. Which basically indicates that Morgan is making the most tactful progress of all car makers. The basics of the models are untouched, while the tech we all want has been subtly added. Tribute!