A stunning accident caused the death of a 21-year-old at a toll plaza in the Troncal Cuatro Vientos, in Purranque, in the Los Lagos region of Chile.

According to the Chilean website BioBio, the victim was driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at high speed when it collided with the toll barrier on Route 5, between the provinces of Llanquihue and Osorno, last Thursday (2).

The young man was driving the SUV at an incredible 249 km/h when he hit the barrier with all his might and died after being ejected from the vehicle.

The incident was recorded by the toll plaza security camera and the video is circulating on social media.

The images show trucks, buses and other passenger cars walking slowly towards the toll booths, when the SUV appears at high speed and collides against the barrier that divides the lanes.

The shock was so strong that it caused an explosion, with several parts of the car flying through the air.

According to BioBio, the very serious accident was recorded at KM 962 on Route 5, and authorities are investigating what caused the crash.