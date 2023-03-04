One goal is enough for the Swede to become the oldest bomber in Serie A history. The Italian team is his second favorite victim

Ibra’s feeling with the Franchi is about to come of age. When the Swede sees Viola, she often scores and gets noticed, but above all she wins.

18 years ago — The first time in 2005, Fiorentina-Juventus 3-3, two goals against the Argentine Cejas on matchday 30 18 years ago. On the field were Del Piero and Pazzini, Nedved and Jorgensen, Tacchinardi and Chiellini in the purple jersey. Other times. Since that day, however, when Ibra took aim against Fiorentina he has often hit the target: 11 goals in 18 games. On Sunday, at the age of 41, he will challenge Viola for the nineteenth occasion. And this time there is also a record up for grabs.

The longest lived — All it takes is a flick for Ibra to detach Costacurta and become the longest-serving scorer in Serie A history. The record of the former AC Milan centre-back – scored on 19 May 2007 at 41 years and 25 days against Udinese – could be swept away with a purple net. Ibra is 41 years and 152 days old. Against Atalanta he played for a quarter of an hour, sorted a couple of balls with experience and then reiterated that he still has something to give: “I’m here to play, not to rest”. This is the meaning. The Swede has taken aim for the umpteenth time, and the usual Viola is always in his sights, last pierced in November 2021: brace in the 4-3 defeat at the Franchi. With Origi in mid-service, Ibra is a candidate for Giroud’s only backup. See also Taken yesterday, not today: between Rostov and Lecce, the background of the Normann case

feeling — The numbers against Fiorentina are favourable: 10 wins, six draws and two defeats, both with Milan. The first in 2012 and the second in 2021. he He scored four goals for Inter, two for Juve and five for Milan. In November 2010 he decided the match at San Siro by throwing the ball into the net with a winning touch from Ambrosini. The Viola coach was Sinisa Mihajlovic, the striker Alberto Gilardino. Other times. Ibra is the only one who still resists the hands.

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 07:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ibra #Florence #record #scored #goals #Viola