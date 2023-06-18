Video: the moment when a brave dog prevented a thief from taking things from his house

A dog was cataloged as a hero medium-sized man who defended his family’s home while a thief tried to get in by hanging from a wall in the yard.

The video was known by users of social networks, who they made famous the mascot that prevented the criminal from taking a bicycle and ending up running away empty-handed.

The event occurred in the Las Lilas neighborhood, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, but it has been known in much of Latin America due to the brave act of the canine.

Within the recording it is seen that, during the first seconds of the robbery, the thief tried to ignore the dog and continued trying to take the bicycle.

However, he was resigned to the loud barking of the pet and his attempt to attack him.

The authorities of that city have not yet established the identity of the offender, while The family comments that they only became aware of the situation when they reviewed the home’s security cameras a day after the events.

The animal was applauded on social networks by many users who recognized their help in taking care of their home.

