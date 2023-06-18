Sunday, June 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: the moment when a brave dog prevented a thief from taking things from his house

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in World
0
Video: the moment when a brave dog prevented a thief from taking things from his house


close

Argentinian Dog

The animal was recorded on security cameras

The animal was recorded on security cameras

Video: the moment when a brave dog prevented a thief from taking things from his house

A dog was cataloged as a hero medium-sized man who defended his family’s home while a thief tried to get in by hanging from a wall in the yard.

(We recommend reading: Anuel AA reacts to seeing Karol G and Feid together and calls him a “toxic ex”).

The video was known by users of social networks, who they made famous the mascot that prevented the criminal from taking a bicycle and ending up running away empty-handed.

See also  Farewell to Melo, the dog mascot of the Benedictine monastery of Catania has died in his sleep

The event occurred in the Las Lilas neighborhood, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, but it has been known in much of Latin America due to the brave act of the canine.

Within the recording it is seen that, during the first seconds of the robbery, the thief tried to ignore the dog and continued trying to take the bicycle.

(You might be interested in: Epa Colombia says that it now has ’80 diamonds’ in its teeth).

However, he was resigned to the loud barking of the pet and his attempt to attack him.

The authorities of that city have not yet established the identity of the offender, while The family comments that they only became aware of the situation when they reviewed the home’s security cameras a day after the events.

The animal was applauded on social networks by many users who recognized their help in taking care of their home.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Motorcyclist hit an agent with a helmet in Medellín: he was left with a fractured septum

See also  "You throw yourself or I throw you": Father murdered his 14-year-old daughter's boyfriend when he found them sleeping together in bed

Cabalgata del Tino: a dead horse, another with a mutilated ear and harsh criticism of the event

A man was stabbed with glass for stealing his bike

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #moment #brave #dog #prevented #thief #house

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
And now Marko Cortés, leader of the PAN, attacks corcholatas for leaving their posts

And now Marko Cortés, leader of the PAN, attacks corcholatas for leaving their posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result